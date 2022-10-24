Bigg Boss 16: Netizens call Karan Johar 'biased', want Salman Khan back as host

Karan Johar in Bigg Boss 16/Colors TV Instagram

The Tiger 3 star Salman Khan is down with dengue and hence, couldn't shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Bigg Boss 16 this week. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director Karan Johar, who hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT - the digital-only version of Bigg Boss which was only streamed on Voot, was brought in as Khan's replacement by the makers.

Karan hosted the two Diwali episodes telecast on Saturday and Sunday, i.e. October 22 and October 23, in which he lashed out at Gori Nagori for fighting with actress-politician Archana Gautam and called Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma's love affair on the show 'fake'.

Now, netizens have slammed Karan Johar for being 'biased' in the show as they took to Twitter to share their opinions on how the director hosted the two episodes. The micro-blogging platform users also wrote that they wish to see their favourite star Salman Khan back on the show as soon as possible.



One netizen wrote, "Gori and Archana both are equally ill-mannered and using utter rubbish language. #KaranJohar should watch the whole episode both were at fault", while another one tweeted, "I don't care if someone agrees or not but Karan Johan was biased in WKV #BiggBoss". Another tweet read, "Karan Johar is so biased on #WeekendKaVaar and it is clearly seen @ColorsTV!! He justifies the poor behaviour of certain contestants and doesn't let other contestants speak.. very one-sided!! Hence proven again that no one can host #BB16 like Salman Khan!!".

The controversial reality show features popular celebrities namely Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Ahana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori. Sreejita De has been the only one who has been evicted from the show, as of now.