Aly Goni pens emotional note remembering Sonali Phogat, apologises for not being able to complete his promise

Sonali Phogat had confessed that she liked Aly Goni inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Aly has shared a video from their journey inside the show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Aly Goni/Instagram

Actress and politician Sonali Phogat breathed her last on Monday, August 22 after suffering a heart attack in Goa. She entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 in December 2020 and was soon evicted after spending more than 30 days inside the house in January 2021. However, her short stint was quite a memorable one.

She had confessed her feelings for the popular television actor Aly Goni even after knowing that he loved Jasmin Bhasin in the show. Sonali and Aly's cute chemistry was immensely liked by the viewers. After her untimely demise at the age of 42, Aly took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which the two of them can be seen dancing with each other in Bigg Boss 14.

Along with the video, he also penned a note in which he talked about his unfulfilled promise to the late actress. He wrote, "Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu (I am short of words). You messaged me two days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much you loved my new song and you asked me if I will do a same kind of song with you and I promised you I will. But I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya (I am sorry Sonali ji, I wasn't able to fulfil my promise). You will be missed and may God rest your beautiful soul in peace."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alygoni)

READ | Sonali Phogat death: Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, others mourn her demise

Sonali was even criticised and trolled for showing her feelings toward Aly Goni, who is eleven years younger than the BJP leader. Her other co-contestants from the show including Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, and Eijaz Khan also expressed their grief about Sonali's demise on their social media accounts. 

