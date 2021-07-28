WhatsApp now lets users mute archived chats, here's how to use it

WhatsApp users will be happy to hear that the messaging app has launched a new feature on Wednesday that gives more control to the user over archive chats. This new feature will make sure that the archived chats don't show up in the inbox despite the arrival of a new message. WhatsApp has been testing this feature for quite some time now and it has finally been launched after the test results came out successful.

How does WhatsApp's new feature work?

This new feature released by WhatsApp will give the user an option to archive chats. When the setting is turned on, archived chats won't appear in your inbox even if a new message appears on it. The chat will remain mute till the user changes the setting again. To put it simply, users can now store their important chats in the inbox and archive chats that they don't need.

Also read WhatsApp trick: Simple steps to stop people from adding you to groups

This new feature was being tested by WhatsApp for many years

This feature was first seen in the beta version in the year 2019. After successful testing, WhatsApp has now launched this feature for all users.

Also read WhatsApp to roll out THIS feature for its iOS users soon - Details inside

WhatsApp released a statement

After releasing this new feature, WhatsApp issued a statement saying, "We know that everything doesn't always need to be front and center for you. We want to make sure that your WhatsApp remains private and secure where you can communicate with the people most important to you and keep all the messages under your control."