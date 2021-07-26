WhatsApp trick: Simple steps to stop people from adding you to groups

Whatsapp is used by crores of people in India. It is so popular that it has now become a verb and we often hear people saying 'I will WhatsApp you', where they mean they will send a message on the app. However, a lot of times, people add us to group chats on their own, generally filling up the notifications. To avoid this, there is only one option left and that is to leave the group.

However, when you leave a group, all the participants of the group see it, something that is not liked by many. Today, we will tell you a trick that you can use to stop people from adding you to groups.

It is important to note that you need to have the latest version of the app for this trick to work. If it is not, head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and update your WhatsApp.

Step by step guide to stop people from adding you to WhatsApp groups

1. Open WhatsApp messenger and tap on the three-dot menu, then tap on Settings.2. Go to the account.3. In the account, you will see options like Privacy, Security, Two-Step Verification. Tap on Privacy.4. You will see the option of Groups which says Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody.6. By default, it is set to Everyone, which means anyone can add you to the group.7. You can change it to My Contacts, meaning only the people whose contact you have saved will be able to add you to the group.8. If you select Nobody here, then no one will be able to add you to the group.