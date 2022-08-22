Search icon
James Webb Space Telescope captures Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons like never before, pic surfaces

Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly along countless smaller storms in James Webb Space Telescope pic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Photo credit: NASA

The world's newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all.

Scientists released the shots Monday of the solar system's biggest planet.

The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

"We've never seen Jupiter like this. It's all quite incredible," planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, said in a statement. He helped lead the observation.

"We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest," he added. 

The infrared images were artificially coloured in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, according to the U.S.-French research team, to make the features stand out.

NASA and the European Space Agency's $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope rocketed away at the end of last year and has been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer.

Scientists hope to behold the dawn of the universe with Webb, peering all the way back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago.

The observatory is positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth.

