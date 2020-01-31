Top sports news: Thiem knocks out Zverev to reach Aus Open final, Team India beat New Zealand in Super Over and more

In Friday's top Sports News (January 31, 2020), we have Team India beat New Zealand after yet another nail baiting super over in the fourth T20I match at Westpac Stadium today.

The final T20I clash between these two sides will take place at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on February 2.

In Tennis, Dominic Thiem secured a dramatic win over Alex Zverev in the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open.

The Austrian knocked out Zverev to secure his spot in the final of the tournament.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: India outclasses New Zealand in Super Over yet again, wins 4th T20I in Wellington

Team India defeated New Zealand after yet another nail baiting super over in the fourth T20I match in Wellington. With this victory, India has gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

2. Australian Open: Dominic Thiem beats Alex Zverev to reach final

Thiem secured a dramatic win over Alex Zverev in the semi-final. The Austrian knocked out Zverev to secure his spot in the final of the tournament. The 26-year-old is now set to face the Serbian ace Novak Djokovic in the men's Grand Slam final.

3. 'They were supposed to go': Virat Kohli reveals WHY Sanju Samson didn't open with KL Rahul in Super Over for India

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his delight over his side's tenacious performance against New Zealand during the 4th T20I. Speaking at the post-match trophy ceremony, Kohli revealed that he wanted to send in Sanju Samson with KL Rahul for the Super Over but had to change his mind.

4. IND W vs ENG W: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 42 helps India win by five wickets

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur help India to a five-wicket win with three balls to spare against England in the T20I Tri-Series in Australia.

5. US racing driver John Andretti dies at 56 from colon cancer

NASCAR driver John Andretti who belongs to America’s most famous motor racing families has died from colon cancer, according to a tweet from Andretti Autosport.