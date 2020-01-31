US racing driver John Andretti dies at 56 from colon cancer

NASCAR driver John Andretti who belongs to America’s most famous motor racing families has died from colon cancer, according to a tweet from Andretti Autosport.

John Andretti was 56 and nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti

"We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second," Andretti Autosport said.

In 2017, he announced he had stage 4 colon cancer, NASCAR.com reported.

Andretti used the social media campaign #Checkit4Andretti to encourage people to go get colonoscopies - something he had neglected to do.

He had undergone chemotherapy and had tweeted in March of 2018 that his scans were clear, but on March 29, 2019, he tweeted again to say tests showed cancer had returned and spread.

He raced for 17 seasons in the hugely popular NASCAR stock car series, winning two of his 393 starts with 37 top-10 finishes.

John Andretti raced the Indianapolis 500 12 times, his best finish a fifth place on 1991.

“He was one of the most versatile racers ever, winning races in IndyCar and NASCAR and reaching the pinnacle of top fuel drag racing as well,” said John Doonan, president of the IMSA sports car governing body.