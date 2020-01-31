'They were supposed to go': Virat Kohli reveals WHY Sanju Samson didn't open with KL Rahul in Super Over for India

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his delight over his side's tenacious performance against New Zealand during the 4th T20I in Wellington on Friday (January 31).

Speaking at the post-match trophy ceremony, Kohli said: "There's something new that I've learnt, that you've just got to stay calm in the game, observe what's happening and if the opportunity comes then you capitalize on it."

"The fans couldn't have asked for a better finish in two consecutive games. We hadn't played super-over before, and now we have played two back to back."

"It feels good when you're out of the game and get yourself back in, it really shows the character of the team," he added.

India defeated New Zealand after yet another nail baiting super over clash between the two sides.

In the Super Over, the Kiwis came out and hoisted a target score of 14 rubs for India batting first.

On the chase, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli boosted the Men In Blue to the score in just five deliveries. KL gave India the perfect start by scoring 10 runs off the first two balls before losing his wicket. Kohli, in the end, guided his side to victory with a thumping boundary.

Virat also revealed that he wanted to send in Sanju Samson with KL Rahul for the Super Over but had to change his mind due to the wicketkeeper-batsman's lack of experience.

"Sanju and KL were supposed to go given they can strike the ball well, but I went in because I was more experienced and in a pressure situation it was important for me to handle things," he said.

"The two strikes (Rahul off Kiwi pacer Tim Southee) off the first two balls were important and then I thought I'd get the ball in the gaps and get the job done. I haven't been part of a super-over for too long but happy to have got my team across," Kohli added.

The final T20I clash between these two sides will take place at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on February 2.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 165/6 (Colin Munro 64, Tim Seifert 57, Shardul Thakur 2-33) and India 165/8 (Manish Pandey 50*, KL Rahul 39, Ish Sodhi 3-26).