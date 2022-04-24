Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League: Live streaming, LIV vs EVE dream11, all you need to know

Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield on Sunday

Liverpool are currently embroiled in a dogged title race with Manchester City for the Premier League trophy and after the latter won 5-1 against Watford, the Reds will hope to close down the gap on City when they welcome Everton to Anfield Stadium.

Two of the most renowned and widely celebrated teams of the Merseyside region, the derby between Liverpool and Everton is sure to produce fireworks.

Liverpool will be heavy favourites going into this match as they recently routed Manchester United 4-0, while Everton played out a 1-1 draw with Leicester City recently.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League 2021-22

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will be played on April 24, 2022, at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

What time does the Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League​ match begin?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will begin at 09:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Everton​, Premier League match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Liverpool vs Everton​ predicted playing XI

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Jota, Salah

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

LIV vs EVE Dream11 lineup:

Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Mina, Robertson, Iwobi, Fabinho, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Richarlison