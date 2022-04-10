Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo 'assaults' young fan, smashes his phone in anger before apologising

Cristiano Ronaldo is making the headlines again, but for all the wrong reasons. The 37-year-old star forward issued an apology after footage emerged online of his 'assault' on a young Everton fan after Manchester United's 0-1 defeat in the Premier League.

Ronaldo wasn't in a good mood clearly after enduring yet another frustrating evening, but his tempers flared further when a young Everton fan was trying to capture a video of Ronaldo's leg which appeared bruised.

The Portuguese star appeared to smash the fan's phone after full-time at Goodison Park, and he also issued an apology later, admitting that his 'outburst wasn't right, while adding that he'll make amends by inviting the young fan to one of Manchester United's matches at Old Trafford Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someone's phone after losing to Everton, according to fans at the ground



(via @evertonhub) pic.twitter.com/a20z4Sg20F — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 9, 2022

A spokesperson for the local police confirmed that an investigation had indeed been launched into the matter.

READ| Man City vs Liverpool dream11 prediction: Best picks for MCI vs LIV match in Premier League 2021-22

"We can confirm that we are liaising with Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC following reports of an alleged assault at the Everton v Manchester United football match today at Goodison," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

He further added, "As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch."

Sarah Kelly, told the Liverpool ECHO took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison to watch his team for the first time and the day got off to the perfect start with Anthony Gordon’s strike giving the Blues a much-needed three points in their battle against the drop. pic.twitter.com/BlDk1FFQpO — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) April 10, 2022

Ronaldo issues apology

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and issued an apology following his outburst on Saturday.

"It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," wrote Ronaldo in a pic shared by him on Instagram.

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo calls ex-Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney 'jealous' - Know why

He further wrote, "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."