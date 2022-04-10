Man City vs Liverpool highlights: Premier League giants play out entertaining 2-2 draw

Manchester City and Liverpool couldn't be separated as the Premier League giants played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to keep things exciting for the upcoming run of games.

Kevin De Bruyne, Diogo Jota, Gabriel Jesus, and Sadio Mane all found the back of the net, but Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's well-oiled juggernauts couldn't be separated.

Heading into this fixture, Manchester City led the Premier League by 1 point, so the winner of this match, could have taken a huge step towards winning the title, but since they could only play out an entertaining 2-2 draw, the title race seems to be going down the wire.

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo 'assaults' young fan, smashes his phone in anger before apologising

Man City vs Liverpool highlights:

It took Kevin de Bruyne just five minutes to Man City the early breakthrough as his shot from outside the box took a massive deflection and went into the goal after sticking the post. Fabinho fouled Kyle Walker in the build-up to the goal, but City players took the free-kick quickly and De Bruyne was on hand to take advantage.

BANG!



Oh what a goal by Kevin De Bruyne #MCILIV | #MCFC

pic.twitter.com/JpUQR0rewI — Fast Football Goals (@fastfootygoal) April 10, 2022

However, Liverpool showed their mettle as they regrouped and levelled eight minutes later through Diogo Jota, assisted by a perfectly-cushioned Trent Alexander-Arnold pass.

The tempo was relentless, the action gripping and the momentum shifted again when Gabriel Jesus restored City's lead in the 36th minute.

Liverpool cleared a corner only as far as Joao Cancelo and the Portuguese full back floated the ball back deep into the box where Jesus had stayed onside, nipping past Alexander-Arnold and steering the ball past Alisson.

It was the first time Liverpool had trailed at the break in the Premier League this season, but they did not need long to restore parity, scoring 46 seconds after the restart.

Mohamed Salah picked the ball up on the right flank and split the City defence with a superb pass to Sadio Mane who burst goalwards before converting with his customary precision.

With the match ending all square, Man City currently lead the Premier League table with 74 points in 31 games, while Liverpool are trailing them by one point in second place, having played 31 matches as well. With only 7 matches remaining in the season, this could be a classic title chase.

With inputs from Reuters