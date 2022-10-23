Chelsea vs Man United highlights: Casemiro salvages late point as Premier League giants share spoils

Source: Manchester United (Twitter)

Chelsea and Manchester United shared the spoils as Casemiro stole a late point for the Red Devils on Saturday. The two Premier League giants played a 1-1 draw as Jorginho netted a penalty in the 87th minute to put the Blues ahead.

However, Graham Potter's side wasn't ahead for too long as Casemiro scored a headed goal to rescue United in the 94th minute.

The two premier League rivals exchanged punches for the entire contest but neither side couldn't trouble the scorers before Jorginho opened the scoring, duly dispatching the spot kick.

Ahead of the contest between Man United and Chelsea, a lot of talk was related to Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended from the matchday squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham.

It was Erik Ten Hag's side who made their intentions clear from the start as Luke Shaw went close with a snapshot that travelled narrowly wide of Kepa's goal.

The Reds continued to dominate and tested Kepa at regular intervals but the Spaniard kept Rashford out on multiple occasions.

Antony also fired wide of the mark when slid in behind on goal but the United supporters were in good spirits.

The best chance of the game for Chelsea fell to Trevor Chalobah whose headed effort grazed the crossbar and sailed over.

Scott Mctomimay was penalised after he grab ahold of Mason Mount and the referee pointed to the spot instantly. Jorginho did the job as he often does.

When all hope seemed lost, United got an unlikely hero in Casemiro who headed in a looping header off Shaw's delicious cross to get his side back on level terms, and that's how it ended, 1-1, with both sides sharing the spoils.