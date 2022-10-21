Manchester United done with Ronaldo, ‘furious’ manager wants contract terminated: Report

File Photo

Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest gesture of disapproval may cost him his contract with English club Manchester United. Ronaldo, whose unhappiness at the club is no secret, was seen storming off before the full-time whistle during United’s recent 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur. United had allegedly refused to come on as a late substitute and then stormed down the tunnel at Old Trafford with his teammates still playing.

The club reacted by dropping the Ballon d’Or winner from the squad for the crucial weekend tie against London giants Chelsea. Ronaldo has also been banished to train along and away from the rest of the team. However, a sensational new report in the UK media claims that the Portuguese star may have played his last match for the Manchester club.

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag is ‘furious’ with Ronaldo and wants him out of the club without further waiting for the next transfer window or for his contract to conclude, reported SunSport. The 37-year-old may now have to pay heavily for not displaying the spirit of the game and deserting his teammates as they put in a brilliant performance and celebrated the win.

The United manager is completely backed by the Manchester United top brass and the former Ajax manager now wants Ronaldo’s contract torn or the player shipped out in January. It has also been reported that Ronaldo may have lost the support of some of his allies in the Manchester United squad. While there was some anger against the star forward for trying to force out a move in the summer, the anti-Ronaldo sentiment in the Red Devils dressing room appears to be at an all-time high.

Ronaldo himself broke silence on the incident after news of him being dropped was announced by Manchester United. Taking to Instagram with a lengthy post, Ronaldo wrote that he has tried to be an example for younger players but that is not always possible as “sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.”

Despite the prospects of being out of action till his next club is sorted out, Ronaldo can look forward to the FIFA World Cup where he will lead Portugal in a few weeks’ time.

