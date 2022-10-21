Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after being dropped from Manchester United squad after Spurs outburst

CR7 reacts after being dropped by United

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence after being dropped from the club's matchday squad for their upcoming match against Chelsea. This comes after Ronaldo's outburst, as he walked down the tunnel before their recent match against Tottenham had ended.

Manager Erik Ten Hag was questioned about Ronaldo storming down the tunnel, and leaving Old Trafford instead of celebrating the victory over Spurs, to which he has reacted by dropping Ronaldo altogether from the matchday squad against Chelsea.

Erik Ten Hag tried to push off the reaction after the game to focus on the big three points, saying, "I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory."

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo won't play in the match against Chelsea this weekend: Manchester United

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.", the official release of Manchester United stated.

Now the star striker has responded after he was dropped from United's squad, and won't face off against Chelsea.

CR7 has taken to Instagram and issued a clarification on his part.

READ| 'Tumhare bhi 700 goal hai kya': Yuvraj Singh gets trolled for his 'Welcome to 700 club' tweet for Cristiano Ronaldo

"As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process," read a note shared by Ronaldo.

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us," it read further.

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again," added Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer but a move failed to materialize. His future remains in the air, and clearly, the Portuguese isn't happy with his current role at United.