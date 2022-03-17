Brighton vs Tottenham: Harry Kane scores again to keep Spurs' top-four hopes alive - Check highlights

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored for the fourth straight Premier League game in a 2-0 win at Brighton that kept his team in the hunt for Champions League qualification. Despite their best efforts, it just didn't work out for Brighton vs Tottenham.

The England captain ran onto Rodrigo Bentancur's throughball and delivered a low finish inside the near post for Tottenham's second goal in the 57th minute at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

Kane, who missed an open goal from an acute angle early in the game, has rediscovered his best form with goals against Manchester United, Everton and Leeds in his previous three games.

Including a double against Manchester City last month, it's seven goals in six games for Kane and 12 for the season in the league.

Cristian Romero put Spurs into the lead in the 37th in slightly fortuitous circumstances, with Dejan Kulusevski's long-range effort deflecting in off the defender for his first goal for the club.

Tottenham moved above Wolverhampton into seventh place and to within two points of fifth-place Manchester United, as they battle with fourth-place Arsenal for the final Champions League qualification spot.