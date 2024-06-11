Twitter
Amazon Summer Deals: Discover 5 most comfortable sports shoes for women

Here are some comfortable and classy shoes on Amazon which can surely transform your experience

Latest News

Prachi Prakhar

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Amazon Summer Deals: Discover 5 most comfortable sports shoes for women
Elevate your daily life with exclusive sports shoes.
As we know, summer is the season, which is full of adventure. It is the perfect time to upgrade your sports shoe, ensuring every step you take is with comfort and style. In this article we are going to unveil the top 5 most comfortable sports shoes for women on Amazon.
 

1. Campus Women's Alexa Running Shoes for Rs 794

 
About the item:
This lace-up closure type shoes have no heels and have a Mesh type of material. 
It is not water resistant. 
It is breathable which gives coolness to your feet. 
These sneakers go with every look of yours. Whether it's your office or on your morning runs.
It can provide exceptional arch support by perfectly adapting your foot shape.
It is so versatile to wear because it can match all your moods. 
For maintenance, you have to wipe up your shoes with a damp cloth.
 

2. Campus Women's Cristy Running Shoes for Rs 649

 
About the item:
Its sole material is Rubber.
This running shoe has no heel; also it is non water resistant.
It has a breathable mesh upper which keeps your feet cool and comfortable throughout the day.
This is suitable for all occasions as it gives a secure fit.
It has a feature of an innovative Pillo foam outside which provides support and comfort to your feet.
It has a feature of memory foal insole which molds to your foot shape and provides support to your arch.
It is so versatile; you can wear it on any occasion.
It is easy to wash.
 

3. ASIAN Women's Cute Sports Running Shoes for Rs 679

 
About the item:
Its heel type is flat and its sole material is Ethylene Vinyl Acetate.
It is light in weight and breathable too.
It is created with free moving fabrics, which can adjust according to your foot.
It is non slippery, also it is made for long term wear.
Its sole is really comfortable which makes your walk comfortable.
Its outsoles are made with air cushion which doubles the effect of shock absorption.
Its weight is 510 g.
 

4. Campus Women's Alice Running Shoe for Rs 909

 
About the item:
Its material is Thermoplastic Elastomers.
It has no heel; also it is not water resistant.
These chunky sneakers are made with a breathable mesh upper, which allows air to pass and keeps your feet cozy & cool.
Due to its funky style statement, it can go with casual outfits.
It has Memory Tech Lite insoles which mold according to your feet and support your arch.
To keep it in good condition, you just have to remove all the dust from its surface with dry cloth.
Secondly, wash these shoes at least once in a month to keep it clean.
Its weight is 600 g.
 

5. Campus Women's Hellen Walking Shoes for Rs 899

 
About the item:
Its sole material is Thermoplastic Elastomers.
It is not water resistant.
It is Running shoes.
Keep your shoes de-odorize at regular basis and allow them to take air, this can help them to achieve their natural shape.
To prevent it from staining, use shoes bags.
Do not use polish or shiner; just use dry cloth to keep it clean.
Its weight is 600 g.
 
Disclaimer:
Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.
