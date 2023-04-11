Here's how you can spot a fake currency note, what to do if you get one

File Photo

Counterfeit currency or fake currency's circulation in the market can have a lasting impact on the country's economy. Shahid Kapoor’s recent web series Farzi also highlighted the issue of fake notes. There are certain checks that one can do to know if the Rs 100, 500, or 2000 notes that you have are real or not.

Look for the watermark

Indian currency notes have a watermark that can be seen when light is shed on them. The watermark is a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and is visible on the left-hand side of the note.

Check the security thread

A security thread runs vertically through Indian currency notes. The thread has RBI written on it along with the note’s denomination printed on it.

Check the printing quality

Indian currency notes that are genuine have a superior printing quality with sharp lines. Fake notes might not have those.

Check for the see-through register

All Indian currency notes have a see-through register which is an image of the note's denomination printed on the front and back of the note, aligning perfectly when held up to the light.

Check for micro-lettering

Indian currency notes also feature micro-lettering which can be seen under a magnifying glass. The micro-lettering is sharp on genuine notes but may be blurry on fake notes.

Check the feel of the paper

Indian currency notes that are genuine are printed on papers of the highest quality. The paper is not only crisp but also has a unique texture.

Check the serial number

Indian currency notes also have a unique serial number printed on them so it is important to make sure that the serial number is the same on both sides of the note and also matches the serial number printed on the side panel.

To prevent the circulation of fake Indian currency notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) takes several measures. If you come across a fake currency note, you must report it to the authorities without delay. Handling fake currency notes is a criminal offence in India.

When you have doubts about the authenticity of a currency note, take it to a bank or a currency exchange centre for verification.