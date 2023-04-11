Search icon
Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral as Virat Kohli's RCB lose thrilling match against KL Rahul's LSG

Several images of Anushka Sharma from the stadium went viral. Dressed in a white shirt, Anushka Sharma looked super happy as Virat Kohli slammed an impressive half-century against LSG.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 08:25 AM IST

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli/Photo via Twitter

Anushka Sharma, who was supporting her husband Virat Kohli at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, couldn't believe Royal Challengers Bangalore's loss. Her reaction post-Lucknow Super Giants' win is currently going viral on social media. 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won a last-ball thrilling one-wicket victory in a dramatic match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. 

Several images of Anushka Sharma from the stadium went viral. Dressed in a white shirt, Anushka Sharma looked super happy as Virat Kohli slammed an impressive half-century against LSG. However, Anushka had a somber reaction when RCB lost the match by one wicket on the last ball. 

Here are some viral photos and tweets

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples. Virat Kohli recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learned that he was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Anushka Sharma will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.

