Mumbai Rains: Retaining wall collapses in Powai, IMD issues orange alert in city

Headlines

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

Is Manipur still burning? Modi government refutes claims of violence, says ‘no killing since July 18’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

When will Jasprit Bumrah return to Team India? Jay Shah gives major update on pacer's fitness

IND vs WI: All records broken by Team India during first ODI

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

Conjunctivitis alert: 8 home remedies for eye flu 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai Rains: Retaining wall collapses in Powai, IMD issues orange alert in city

Heavy rains in Mumbai forced traffic police to shut 4 subways and asked motorists to abandon their vehicles on road.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2021, 10:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Friday, the retaining wall and a part of the premises of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Municipal Capacity and Research (MCMCR) building at Chandivali, Powai collapsed. Officials said that the reason for the crash appeared to be the continuous rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with lightning in Mumbai. 

IMD said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai Raigad during next 3 hours."

Heavy rains in Mumbai forced traffic police to shut 4 subways and asked motorists to abandon their vehicles on road. The traffic Police closed Milan, Khar, Andheri, and Malad Subways due to water-logging. City police requested people to not step out of their homes unnecessarily. 

Mumbai has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night. Low-lying areas are flooded in the city leaving road traffic and local trains disrupted. Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Western Suburbs said, "We have closed the subways due to water-logging of up to two feet at these junctions. However, traffic is smooth on the SV Road, Linking Road, and the Western Express Highway. So far, no traffic congestion has been reported."

On Wednesday, services were suspended on several routes of Mumbai's suburban train network. Also, many trains were delayed due to waterlogging on the tracks. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that both the city and the railways need to be fully prepared for the monsoon. 

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport also aborted 4 landings on Wednesday due to inclement weather. The airport authorities said, "Due to the inclement weather in the city earlier today, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a total of 4 go-arounds. Operations at the airport continue as per schedule."

The civic body had directed officials to inspect all manholes in the city. BMC has advised citizens to take an antibiotic if waded in rainwater water to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial disease spread through the urine of the infected animal.

Earlier IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai and said, "Due to strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast, in association with the low-pressure area (due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal), widespread rains with heavy go very heavy falls likely to continue in coastal Maharashtra from June 10-15."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bollywood heaps praise on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebs call Ranveer-Alia-starrer ‘superhit’

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das ‘too hard’ in Revolver Rani, says ‘Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Centre moves Supreme Court seeking extension of ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE