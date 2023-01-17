Mumbai Metro: PM Modi to inaugurate Lines 2A and 7 on January 19, five things to know (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai Metro: Prime Minister is all set to inaugurate newly built Mumbai Metro lines 2A (yellow line) and 7 (red line) on Thursday, January 19, ANi reported.

Metro line 2A connects Dahisar East with DN Nagar and is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connects Andheri East to Dahisar East and is around 16.5 km long.

Five things to know:

2A line will intersect metro Line 7 at Dahisar East and Line 6 at Oshiwara.

The prices of tickets on these lines will range from Rs 10 and Rs 50.

The Metro service will run at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours.

On-Line 7, the first metro train will leave from Gundavali station at 5.55 am and the last one will leave station at 9.24 pm.

The two lines are built at the cost of around Rs 12,600 crores.

List of 17 stations on Line 2A

Mumbai Metro Line 2A will intersect metro Line 7 at Dahisar East and Line 6 at Oshiwara. 17 stations on this line are Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West).

List of 13 stations on Line 7

Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, and Ovaripada.

The prime minister will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of metro stations, and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit, including local trains and buses as well.