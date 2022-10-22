Search icon
Mumbai: Central Railway hikes platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at six stations, know why

Mumbai: The new rates of platform tickets will remain in effect till October 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:32 AM IST

Mumbai: Central Railway hikes platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at six stations (file photo)

The Central Railway has increased platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis at major stations in Mumbai from Saturday to curb overcrowding amid the festive season, an official said.

The new rates will apply to the following railway stations:

  • Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
  • Dadar
  • Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
  • Thane
  • Kalyan
  • Panvel

The new rate will also apply on all busy junctions catering to long-distance trains, and will remain in force till October 31, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said on Friday.

He said the hike was brought in place as a heavy passenger rush was being observed amid the festive season. Such temporary hikes in platform tickets have been implemented by the zonal railways in Mumbai several times in the last two years.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

