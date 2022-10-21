Search icon
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai starting November 1 as police suspect possible disturbance

Mumbai police have prohibited gathering of more than five people for 15 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

Photo: PTI

Mumbai police have issued guidelines that more than five people will not be allowed to gather for 15 days from November 1 to November 15. This decision has been made after various inputs started coming hinting a possible disturbance in peace and the law-and-order situation in the city. The prohibitory orders are issued under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Apart from banning the public gathering of more than five people, the order also states that there will be a ban on processions and the bursting of firecrackers in the financial capital. The use of loudspeakers and music bands in a procession will also not be allowed in the city.

However, the city Police have exempted meetings at clubs, companies, cooperative societies, theatres, cinema halls, wedding ceremonies and funerals from the restrictions imposed under the order.

Read: Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Rohini's Sector 3, 10 fire tenders rush to spot

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the police have banned the display or possession of arms and ammunition and weapons from November 3 to December 2, in view of maintaining peace and public safety.

Any creation, display or publishing of pictures, signs and boards, which will lead to trouble in social morals, security or danger to topple the government is also banned. According to the order, provocative words, speeches, slogans, songs and use of music is also prohibited during this time. Strict action will be taken against violators, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI) 

