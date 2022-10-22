Search icon
Delhi Metro timings on Diwali: Check when last train will start on all corridors

Delhi Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all lines.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:33 AM IST

Delhi Metro timings on Diwali (file photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the timings of the last metro services for October 24, when Diwali will be celebrated across India. The DMRC has said that all train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali. However, the last metro train service on Monday will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines. The routine time for last metro train service on all DMRC corridors on regular days is 11 pm.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 24th October 2022 (Monday), will start at 10:00 PM (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all Metro Lines. Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all Lines," read the tweet from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Meanwhile, a massive traffic snarl at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway was witnessed on Friday ahead of the festive season. Heavy traffic was visible at the expressway, with drivers honking at each other.

Diwali 2022

Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in India, will be celebrated on October 24. The auspicious occasion is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. People across the country mark the festival in special ways, especially by making rangolis, organising Diwali parties at home and preparing delicious dishes and sweets. 

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festivities. Dhanteras is a significant Hindu festival that ushers in Diwali celebrations. The festival of wealth and prosperity known as Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23 this year.

JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
