What is the mysterious number 5201314, just a date or a romantic message?

Know here the meaning of number 5201314.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

What is the number 5201314? | Photo: Pixabay

Recently, many people are using the number '5201314' on many of their posts, comment sections, statuses, and more. This number has been hashtagged on Instagram over 33.6k times. While some are using this number, others are confused about its significance and meaning. 

What is 5201314?

5201314 means 'I love you forever. The first numbers--5, 2, 0 are pronounced as 'Wǔ'èr líng'. The sound of 'Wǔ'èr líng' is very similar to the Mandarin word 'Wǒ ài nǐ' which means 'I love you'. 

The second half of the word, '1314' is similar to the pronunciation of the Mandarin word 'yībèizi' which means 'fore ever'. In Chinese, the pronunciation for 'I love you for a lifetime' is 'Wǒ ài nǐ yībèizi'. Hence, many netizens are using the number 5201314 to convey 'I love you forever'. 

Chinese people started using 520 as a slang word on social media to say "I love you" in Mandarin, just like ILY in English. Interestingly, people soon started relating it with the date May 20 (5.20). Many even started treating May 20 as Valentine's Day on social media.

