Hair care for winters: Is lemon really helpful in reducing dandruff problem?

Dandruff does not just make your hair dirty Rather, it also increases many types of problems on your face, back, and shoulder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

The problem of dandruff is very common, but if you do not solve this problem on time, then it can remain forever. Dandruff does not just make your hair dirty Rather, it also increases many types of problems on your face, back, and shoulder.

For example, there is a problem of pimples and acne on all these parts or frequent itching. Even in many cases, dandruff plays a major role in ear itching and ear discharge.

This dandruff after skin can also cause fungal infection in your nails. That is, dandruff is harmful not only to but also to nails. That's why it is necessary to clean it on time. Here we are telling you such an easy method, through which you can get rid of dandruff naturally.

Dandruff can be due to the following reasons

There may be different reasons in your head. It is not necessary that every time there is only one reason for this problem. Similarly, the causes of dandruff can also be different in different people at the same time. But still, let us tell you that the most common causes of dandruff in the head are as follows…

  • Lack of nutrition in hair
  • Deterioration of the pH level of the skin
  • Lack of water in the body
  • Excessive use of chemical-based products
  • Not keeping the scalp clean

How lemon is useful in removing danruff

  • Lemon and coconut oil to get rid of dandruff. All you need is 2-3 spoons of coconut oil and 1 lemon. First of all, take 2 to 3 spoons of coconut oil in a bowl and add lemon juice to it. When both ingredients are well mixed, apply this mixture to the roots with the help of a cotton ball.
  • Leave this mixture on the hair roots for at least 1 hour. After this wash your hair with a mild shampoo. You should use such shampoos in which natural herbs like reetha, amla, and aloe vera have been used.
  • With the application of lemon and coconut oil once or twice a week, you can cure dandruff permanently. It depends on what is causing the problem.
  • Along with this, you have to take care of your diet and drink a sufficient amount of water every day. So that your hair can get complete nutrition and the scalp remains moist. Use lukewarm water while washing hair, not hot water. 
