Hair care for winters: Is lemon really helpful in reducing dandruff problem?

The problem of dandruff is very common, but if you do not solve this problem on time, then it can remain forever. Dandruff does not just make your hair dirty Rather, it also increases many types of problems on your face, back, and shoulder.

For example, there is a problem of pimples and acne on all these parts or frequent itching. Even in many cases, dandruff plays a major role in ear itching and ear discharge.

This dandruff after skin can also cause fungal infection in your nails. That is, dandruff is harmful not only to but also to nails. That's why it is necessary to clean it on time. Here we are telling you such an easy method, through which you can get rid of dandruff naturally.

Dandruff can be due to the following reasons

There may be different reasons in your head. It is not necessary that every time there is only one reason for this problem. Similarly, the causes of dandruff can also be different in different people at the same time. But still, let us tell you that the most common causes of dandruff in the head are as follows…

Lack of nutrition in hair

Deterioration of the pH level of the skin

Lack of water in the body

Excessive use of chemical-based products

Not keeping the scalp clean

How lemon is useful in removing danruff