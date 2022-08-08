Muharram 2022: Which are the 12 months in Islamic calendar and their significance? All you need to know

File Photo

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is mainly dependent on the sighting of the moon and consists of 12 months. Muslims observe fasts on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. A procession takes place to mark the sacrifice of Prophet Imran Hussain. The battle of Karbala is known to stand against evil. 'Tazia' is also taken out on Muharram in many countries. Muharram is celebrated across the world and in India, it can be witnessed being observed in Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

READ | Muharram 2022: Ashura significance, date in India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and other countries

Muharram is the Islamic New Year, also known as AL Hijri or Arabic new yaer. It is celebrated on the first day of Muharram as it was in this holy month that Prophet Imam Hussain migrated from Mecca to Medina. Muharram means 'not permitted' or forbidden in Arabic. Hence, Muslims are not allowed to participate in any kind of activities as it is known as a period of prayers. The 10th day of the month is observed as a period of grief and mourning by the Muslim community in the remembrance of the Hussain Ibn Ali in Karbala who sacrificed his life which is also known as Ashura.

The Shia Muslims community wears black clothes on the 1st day of Muharram and initiates prayer. Black colour denotes the colour of grieving. On the tenth day, Shia Muslims take out processions via streets. They walk barefoot on the roads. Some even gather at mosques to mourn Hussain's death.

Muharram is a sacred month in Islam. It has been believed that the best month to fast after Ramadan is Shahrullaahil Muharram, the month of Allah al- Muharram, which means the month of Allah.