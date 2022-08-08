Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Muharram 2022: Which are the 12 months in Islamic calendar and their significance? All you need to know

The Islamic calendar also known as the Hijri calendar is mainly dependent on the sighting of the moon and consists of 12 months in total.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

Muharram 2022: Which are the 12 months in Islamic calendar and their significance? All you need to know
File Photo

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is mainly dependent on the sighting of the moon and consists of 12 months. Muslims observe fasts on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. A procession takes place to mark the sacrifice of Prophet Imran Hussain. The battle of Karbala is known to stand against evil. 'Tazia' is also taken out on Muharram in many countries. Muharram is celebrated across the world and in India, it can be witnessed being observed in Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

READ | Muharram 2022: Ashura significance, date in India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and other countries

Muharram is the Islamic New Year, also known as AL Hijri or Arabic new yaer. It is celebrated on the first day of Muharram as it was in this holy month that Prophet Imam Hussain migrated from Mecca to Medina. Muharram means 'not permitted' or forbidden in Arabic. Hence, Muslims are not allowed to participate in any kind of activities as it is known as a period of prayers. The 10th day of the month is observed as a period of grief and mourning by the Muslim community in the remembrance of the Hussain Ibn Ali in Karbala who sacrificed his life which is also known as Ashura.

The Shia Muslims community wears black clothes on the 1st day of Muharram and initiates prayer. Black colour denotes the colour of grieving. On the tenth day, Shia Muslims take out processions via streets. They walk barefoot on the roads. Some even gather at mosques to mourn Hussain's death. 

Muharram is a sacred month in Islam. It has been believed that the best month to fast after Ramadan is Shahrullaahil Muharram, the month of Allah al- Muharram, which means the month of Allah.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022: NTA releases exam schedule, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.