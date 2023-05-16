Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal love story: Couple threw Rs 700 crore wedding; how they met, dreamy wedding proposal

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Isha Ambani, a Reliance Industries heiress and next-generation millionaire, frequently makes headlines for both her professional and personal lives. Mukesh Ambani's daughter has managed to strike the perfect balance between her private and work lives. In a lavish wedding, Isha Ambani wed Anand Piramal, who comes from a wealthy family.

The business tycoon Ajay Piramal, the father-in-law of Isha Ambani, has an astounding net worth of $3 billion, or Rs. 25,000 crore. Isha, the heir to the Reliance company, is reported to have a staggering net worth of $100 million by CelebrityNetWorth. Their relationship evolved after Rs 700 crore wedding, which was the most expensive in Indian history.

Know about Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's enchanting love story, from their first meeting to their romantic proposal and the pricey wedding presents.

Isha Amabni- Anand Piramal: First meeting

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got to know one another through the forty-year friendship of their parents. Actually, when Anand was confused whether to engage in consultancy or banking, Mukesh Ambani encouraged him to pursue business.

Isha Amabni- Anand Piramal: Dreamy wedding proposal

Isha Ambani started dating family friend Anand Piramal in 2016. While they were in the Mahabaleshwar temple in May 2018, Anand proposed to her by getting down on one knee. The newly engaged pair afterwards invited the entire family to share in their joy. The Ambanis had an extravagant proposal party in May, and everyone from the cricket and film industries were invited.

In September 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal exchanged rings amid the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. Isha looked divine throughout the extravagant three-day engagement party, while Anand looked dapper on the ceremony day in a black bandhgala.

Isha Amabni- Anand Piramal: Big fat wedding worth Rs 700 crore

On December 12, 2018, the pair started their journey towards "happily ever after" at Isha Ambani's house, Antilia. The wedding party included good moments like Anand sitting horses with his two in-laws Akash and Anant Ambani to the joyful varmala ceremony and grand welcome of baraat with the groom.

Isha Ambani's pricey wedding gifts

Isha Ambani's multi-million dollar residence is situated in the Worli district of South Mumbai. The residence, Gulita, was a gift from Anand's parents, Ajay and Swati. According to the news service Reuters, the Piramal family acquired the once-Hindustan Unilever-owned property in 2012. The lavish mansion is thought to be worth over Rs 450 crores, according media reports.