West Bengal lockdown extended till August 15, check what's allowed, what's not

Night curfew hours to remain in place between 9 pm to 5 am except for emergency and essential services.


Updated: Jul 29, 2021, 12:03 PM IST

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has extended restrictions till August 15. 

Night curfew hours to remain in place between 9 pm to 5 am except for emergency and essential services.

There has been no change to the timings of shops and markets. As per the order, vegetable markets can remain open from 6 am till noon, while gyms and salons have been allowed to open with 50% strength from 11 am to 6 pm.

Public buses, taxis, and autorickshaws are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity. Similarly, the government order stated that both government and private offices can function with 50% staff.

The number of people allowed to attend social gatherings like weddings has been capped at 50.