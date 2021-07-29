West Bengal lockdown update: Theatres allowed to operate with 50% capacity

West Bengal government, on Thursday, extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till August 15 with certain relaxations. According to a new directive by the state government, cinema halls in West Bengal will be allowed to stay open with 50% seating capacity. COVID-19 protocols are to be strictly followed.

In addition to this, the notification issued by the Mamata Banerjee government states that all government programs will be allowed to continue indoors with a 50 percent seating capacity, while the state-wide curb on the movement of the people and vehicles between 9 pm and 5 am will continue.

Outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall be strictly prohibited between these hours, except for health services, law, and order, essential commodities, including agricultural products, and other emergency services, the guidelines read.

The new COVID measures were issued after a review of the current pandemic situation in the state.

"Though the daily infection is below 1,000 and the rate of infection is less than 1 percent, the state is not willing to take any chances. We need to complete the process of vaccination first and that will give us the confidence to lift the restrictions fully," a senior health official said.

"Once it is lifted just before the puja season it might lead to huge infection and we will not be in a condition to handle the situation then," they added.

The Bengal government asked all the district administrations and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the stated directives. Any violation of the restriction's measures will be liable for proceedings as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the government order warned.

(With inputs from Pooja Mehta)