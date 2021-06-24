CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks his intervention for early WHO approval for Covaxin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention in order to receive early approval for indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, 'Covaxin' from the World Health Organization (WHO).

"It is learned that COVAXIN is still not approved by WHO and it is not possible to travel abroad as many countries are allowing only those people who are fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines," wrote CM Banerjee in her letter to Prime Minister Modi.

The chief minister said a large number of students from all over the country travel abroad every year for higher studies and many of these students have got themselves vaccinated with COVAXIN. They came to learn later on, that their vaccination certificate is not valid abroad. These students are now in a fix regarding their next course of action and their career is at stake.

"Hence, I request for your kind intervention so that an early approval is received for COVAXIN from WHO and students do not face any problem. This will also benefit people travelling abroad for jobs, education, business, and any other purposes as well," urged CM Banerjee.

On Wednesday, the TMC chief also slammed BJP national president JP Nadda for alleging that the opposition is playing politics with the vaccination process. CM Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led central government was responsible for the second wave.

"They did not give vaccines to West Bengal properly. However, there are some BJP states that are getting a good number of vaccines. In Gujarat, there are BJP party offices from where vaccines are being distributed," the CM claimed.