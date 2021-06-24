2-year-old girl from Kanpur Dehat gets Covaxin jab during vaccine trial on children

In a big development, a 2-year-8-month-old girl was administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat during the ongoing trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children. The toddler, the daughter of a private doctor in Kanpur Dehat, was given the first dose of the indigenous Coronavirus vaccine.

Around five kids, including three girls and two boys, in the age group of 2-6 years were given the vaccine at Prakhar Hospital in Kanpur.

A safety profile of the children who have been vaccinated will be prepared.

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Tuesday said that if the results are in favour, then vaccination of children might start from September-October.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Dr Guleria said that Bharat Biotech and other companies are doing trials at a very fast pace and hoped that data will lead to approvals so that there is a vaccine for children in the country by September-October. Covaxin's data for children after completion of phase two or three trials is expected by that time, he said.

He noted that even though children usually have a mild disease, there is a need to develop COVID-19 vaccines for them.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted permission to Bharat Biotech to commence phase 2-3 trials of Covaxin on children as young as two in May.

Several hospitals including AIIMS Delhi and Patna have also commenced the Covaxin trial on children.