PM Modi to interact with participants of Toycathon 2021 tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021, which aims to make India a hub for ideation and production of toys, on Thursday at 11 am.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 24th June, will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021, an effort aimed at making India a hub for ideation and production of toys."

Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, MSME Ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Textile Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on January 5, 2021, to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three days online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22 to June 24. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.

"India's domestic market as well as the global toy market offers a huge opportunity to our manufacturing sector. Toycathon-2021 is aimed at boosting the Toy Industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market," =the Centre in an official statement.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal will also be present on the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)