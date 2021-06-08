Uttar Pradesh unlock latest update: Lucknow Metro all set to resume operations from THIS date

Lucknow Metro train services will resume operations from June 9, with all safety measures in place as per COVID protocol, the officials of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) informed on Tuesday.

The metro will operate normally from 7 am, and the last train will depart at 7 pm from both terminals, the officials said. This comes as Uttar Pradesh had lifted COVID-imposed lockdown restrictions in all districts except Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur, on Sunday.

However, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain, the state government said. According to a statement issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Information, Navneet Sehgal, on Tuesday, said that the curfew restrictions will remain in all districts from 7 pm to 7 am.

He said, "There are now less than 600 active cases in all the districts and hence the day curfew is being lifted. Only 797 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh now has 14,000 active cases and 2.85 lakh tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The state health minister, last week, had also hinted at a gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"A careful review of the COVID situation in both rural and urban areas of the state in the meetings held by chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath, along with the efforts of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) to be constantly in touch with the COVID patients, both in-home isolation and those with minor symptoms, has made it possible to control the spread of coronavirus in the state," minister Jai Pratap Singh had said.

The lockdown in Uttar Pradesh ended on June 7.