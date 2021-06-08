Uttar Pradesh lockdown lifted, night curfew to remain - know timings, details

In Uttar Pradesh, COVID-19 cases saw a steady decline and the recovery rate improved to 97.8%.

The Uttar Pradesh government lifted the lockdown-like restrictions in all districts of the state on Tuesday (June 8) as COVID-19 cases saw a steady decline and the recovery rate improved to 97.8%. However, the night curfew will continue in all districts of the state from 7 pm to 7 am.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government began the unlock process in the state last month. Initially, it lifted the curfew for 20 districts. Last week, the curfew relaxations were extended to all districts, barring Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur.

According to a statement issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Information, Navneet Sehgal on Tuesday morning, curfew restrictions will remain in place in all districts form 7 pm to 7 am.

"There are now less than 600 active cases in all the districts and hence the day curfew is being lifted. Only 797 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours," he said.

Uttar Pradesh now has 14,000 active cases and 2.85 lakh tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.