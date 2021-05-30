Uttar Pradesh lockdown extended till June 7 with some relaxations - Check details here

With COVID-19 cases dipping in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, on Sunday, announced an extension of Corona curfew for one week till June 7 but has partially relaxed the restrictions in the state.

According to an official release, the Corona curfew will continue in 20 districts that have more than 600 active cases.

These districts are Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Baghpat, Moradabad, Ghazipur, Bijnor, and Deoria.

According to the guidelines, in the remaining 55 districts, shops will be allowed to open with strict safety protocols from 7 am to 7 pm. Night curfew will continue in the whole of Uttar Pradesh and weekend closure will be enforced.

Private establishments will be allowed to function with limited attendance.

Coaching centres, shopping malls, gyms, and swimming pools will remain closed. All educational centres will also remain closed. Restaurants will be allowed to offer home delivery but roadside eateries on the highway can open.

The state health minister on Saturday had also hinted at a gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"A careful review of the COVID situation in both rural and urban areas of the state in the meetings held by chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath, along with the efforts of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) to be constantly in touch with the COVID patients, both in-home isolation and those with minor symptoms, has made it possible to control the spread of coronavirus in the state," minister Jai Pratap Singh said.

The COVID-19 lockdown was earlier extended in the state to May 31.