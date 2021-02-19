Unnao death case: Accused confesses of poisoning the girls, two arrested including minor

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday (February 19) arrested 2 accused in connection with the Unnao dalit girls' death case. The primary accused has been identified as Vinay and the other accused is a minor.

According to the investigating offer, Vinay has confessed that he fed the girls water which was laced with pesticides. The police traced Vinay's location during the incident and it matched with the crime location.

Police officials said that the girls and the accused knew each other. Vinay had become friends with one of the girls during lockdown and proposed to her, but she refused his offer. This infuriated Vinay, who then mixed pesticides in water and fed all the girls. On the day of the incident, Vinay and the juvenile had also brought snacks for the girls.

The horrific incident happened on Wednesday (February 17) when three minor girls tied with a 'dupatta' were found unconscious in Unnao. While two of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital, the third girl is in critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital in Kanpur. The girls aged 14, 15, and 16 were found in their field in the Baburaha village of the district. The incident has sent shockwaves in the country.

A panel of three doctors earlier performed the autopsy of the two girls who were found dead in a field in Unnao, the state police chief said.

On Friday (February 19), bodies of the 2 deceased minor girls were buried in their agricultural fields in the presence of senior officials and police personnel. Their bodies were brought to the village on Thursday after the post-mortem was done.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the district officials with installation of barricades and heavy deployment of security personnel. Police personnel from six police stations were also deployed for cover.

An FIR under Section 201, related to causing disappearance of evidence and Section 302 (murder) has been filed against the accused. The FIR was lodged on the basis of the family's complaint, the police said.