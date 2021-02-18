Unnao: Three minor girls found unconscious in field with hands tied, two dead, one critical

In a shocking incident, three minor girls tied with 'dupatta' were found unconscious in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Wednesday evening. Whille two of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital, the third girl is in critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital in Kanpur. The girls are aged 13, 16 and 17 and were found in their field in the Baburaha village of the district.

According to the police, the three girls had gone to their fields to cut grass on Wednesday afternoon. When they did not return till late evening, their family members went out to search for them and found them lying unconscious in the field. The girls are said to be cousins.

"Prima facie they show symptoms of poisoning," Anand Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police, Unnao was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The SP also said there were no injury marks on bodies of the girls, and police is waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine their cause of death. "We are trying to reconstruct the crime scene to get to the bottom of the matter. The investigation is underway. Police have deployed six teams to look into the matter, the villagers are being interrogated," Kulkarni added.

The two bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Family members have alleged murder. "Why would the girls tie their own hands and feet if they were committing suicide? It is a clear case of murder," said a family member.

Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan, meanwhile, alleged that the Unnao police was trying to hush up the case. He has sought a probe by an independent agency in the matter.

"The incident proves that our daughters are not safe in this regime. Unnao, in the past three years, has witnessed a spate of similar incidents which is a matter of concern," he said.

(With agency inputs)