Sakshi murder case: Sahil reveals real reason behind killing minor girlfriend, says ‘she wanted to…’

Sakshi murder case prime accused Sahil finally arrested (Photo - Screengrab from video)

The shocking CCTV footage from the Shahbad Dairy murder case in Rohini shocked the citizens of Delhi, and the prime suspect in the case, Sahil Khan, has now finally revealed the real motive behind murdering his minor girlfriend Sakshi, brutally stabbing her to death.

In the jarring CCTV footage from Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, Sahil Khan can be seen brutally stabbing 16-year-old Sakshi to death, and then crushing her body and her head with a massive cement boulder. He was seen walking away from the scene of the crime, with no intervention by bystanders.

However, Sahil was soon taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police and was presented in front of the Delhi Police for questioning. During the interrogation, the prime accused revealed the real reason behind the murder of the teen girl.

20-year-old Sahil Khan told the Delhi Police in the interrogation that Sakshi had plans to get back together with her ex-boyfriend Praveen Jain. Sakshi wanted to get back together with Praveen because he had a motorcycle, Sahil told the police, as per PTI reports.

Further, Sahil told the police that he had killed his minor girlfriend Sakshi in a fit of rage after she had broken up with him to get back together with Praveen. She had allegedly been dodging his calls and ignoring him and was trying to get in touch with Praveen once again.

The name ‘Praveen’ was also tattooed on the victim’s arm at the time of her death, according to the police. It is believed that Praveen is a man in his early 20s, and he currently lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur. He has been asked to come to Delhi and join the investigation.

While Sahil says that the murder was committed in a fit of rage, the accused had purchased the knife 15 days before stabbing her to death, and seven days before they had actually broken up. Sahil has been sent to 2 days judicial custody, and is currently undergoing interrogation.

READ | Delhi Sakshi murder: Who is Praveen, alleged ex-boyfriend of victim whose name was tattooed on her arm?