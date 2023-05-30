Delhi Sakshi murder: Who is Praveen, alleged ex-boyfriend of victim whose name was tattooed on her arm?

Sahil, Sakshi's boyfriend, is accused of stabbing her 22 times and slamming a stone slab over her head in the middle of Rohini's street. The horrifying incident was caught on CCTV and surfaced on social media. Many shocking information have come to light in the hours following Sakshi's passing.

Recent arguments between the accused and victim began from the girl's desire to end their relationship. According to sources, the girl even threatened to call the police and report him. In the midst of the Delhi Police investigation, the murder case involving Delhi girl Sakshi becomes more and more complex as new twists and turns appear.

According to the initial report from the Delhi Police investigation, Sakshi and Sahil were experiencing relationship issues as a result of an alleged love triangle, in which the young girl allegedly had the name Praveen inked on her body.

Who is Praveen?

The victim Sakshi's alleged ex-boyfriend Praveen who is a native of Juanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had his name inked on her arm. Sahil, the accused, allegedly stated that Sakshi once had a relationship with a man named Praveen, but the two of them ended it. Following that, she began a relationship with Sahil. Sahil said that Sakshi has started talking to Praveen and wanted to end her relationship with him, Zee Delhi NCR Haryana reported.

On the other hand, during further questioning, Sahil keeps altering the statement made by the accused, who claimed that "the deceased had recently made friends with a boy named Jhabru." Two names, Praveen and Jhabru aka Ajay have so far surfaced during the Delhi Police's questioning.

Who is Jhabru?

Ajay aka Jhabru's name has been mentioned by Sahil, the accused, who claims that Jhabru allegedly threatened to kill him if he persisted in pursuing Sakshi. JJ colony at Shahbad Dairy is where Jhabru resides.

READ | Sakshi murder case: Accused Sahil bought knife 2 weeks before committing heinous crim