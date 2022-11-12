Pune: Woman gets her 28-year-old lover married to her 15-year-old daughter, arrested (file photo)

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly forcibly married by her mother to the latter's 28-year-old lover and she also forced the teen victim to have sexual relations with him in Pune in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The 36-year-old woman and her 28-year-old lover have been arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.

"The incident came to light when the 15-year-old victim narrated her ordeal to a classmate and a woman social worker was alerted. The man is a distant relative and stayed with the accused woman," the Chandannagar police station official said.

"The woman told the girl she would commit suicide if the latter did not agree to the marriage. On November 6, the teen girl was married off to the man in a temple in Ahmednagar. The man forcibly established sexual relations with her. Further probe into the case is underway," he added.