Mumbai rains updates: Waterlogging in several areas as monsoon showers lash Maximum City, traffic disrupted

With the onset of Monsoons in Maharashtra, Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Thursday (June 10) and it is still continuing to rain in the Maximum City. Streets are waterlogged disrupting traffic in many parts of the city. Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of the city including Mahim and Andheri East.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert warning for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday, and for Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts in the Vidharbha region on Sunday.

Maharashtra: Waterlogging reported in several areas of Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city; visuals from Andheri East pic.twitter.com/HGLiV3nhC8 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mahim area of Mumbai as the city continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/T4o3AohMYi — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday (June 9) said that both Mumbai and the Indian Railways need to be fully prepared for the monsoons. He reviewed the preparations and road map of Mumbai Suburban Railways for all contingency solutions in the rainy season, a statement from the ministry said.

The Minister examined the current status of vulnerable areas and reviewed plans for the smooth functioning of trains. Goyal said that Railways is committed to ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to Mumbaikars as the monsoon begins.

Flooding spots of the previous monsoon were identified and customized solutions were devised for each spot that is in Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant road, Goregaon.

In order to have real time and authentic rain data, the railway ministry said that four numbers automatic rain gauge (ARG) have now been installed in association with India Meteorological Department (IMD) and ten numbers installed by WR independently.The number of pumps provided on track and depots including sewerage and submersible pumps have been increased by 33 per cent.

Drones were used for survey and monitoring of cleaning of nallah in Borivali Virar section and suction/de-sludging machines were used to ensure deep cleaning of culverts.Adoption of a new micro tunneling method for the construction of culverts was taken up to ensure that water-logging is minimised.