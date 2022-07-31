Search icon
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation in 91st edition today

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi will address the nation in the 91st episode of the monthly radio programme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:04 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation in 91st edition today
Mann ki Baat (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the nation in his monthly radio programme -- Mann ki Baat -- on All India Radio at 11 am, July 31.

It will be the 91st  episode of the monthly radio programme. Earlier, the Prime Minister invited people to share their ideas on topics he should address in today's episode of Mann Ki Baat.

 

