Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation in 91st edition today

Mann ki Baat (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the nation in his monthly radio programme -- Mann ki Baat -- on All India Radio at 11 am, July 31.

It will be the 91st episode of the monthly radio programme. Earlier, the Prime Minister invited people to share their ideas on topics he should address in today's episode of Mann Ki Baat.

I invite you all to tune-in to this months MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM.



Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India's strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more. https://t.co/1fJG1vbjnJ July 30, 2022

