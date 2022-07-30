Search icon
Congress to hold nationwide protest on August 5 over price rise, plans to gherao PM’s house

The opposition, including Congress, has been targeting the government over price rise and wants a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

Photo: PTI

Congress will hold a massive nationwide protest against price rise and unemployment on August 5, ANI reported.

It is also planning a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan from Parliament and ‘Prime Minister House Gherao’ to register their protest over the issues.

The members of the working committee (CWC) and senior leadership of the party would be responsible to gherao the house of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The "record-breaking" inflation level coupled with a "huge" increase in the prices of many essential commodities, particularly pulses, edible oil, LPG, petrol and diesel has burdened the common people to an "intolerable extent", Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a letter to the party`s state and district units.

"The country is also witnessing a phase of massive unemployment both in rural and urban regions... Also, the controversial, poorly conceived and hastily drawn up Agnipath scheme, which carries multiple risks, has not only subverted the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces but also destroyed the aspirations of millions of unemployed youths," reads the letter.

According to reports, Parliament is likely to hold a discussion on the price rise on Monday, 1st August. Congress and other opposition parties have been targeting the government over price rise and want a debate on the issue in Parliament.

'Her success inspires several Indians': PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's CWG gold medal
