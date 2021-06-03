Maharashtra to unlock in 5 levels, lockdown lifted in 18 districts - Full list here

In a new development regarding the process of unlocking in Maharashtra, Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, on Thursday, announced a way forward after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority.

The lockdown-like restrictions, imposed in April this year when the second wave of the pandemic intensified, would be lifted in 18 districts where the positivity rate is 5 percent or less and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals is less than 25 percent, he said.

These 18 districts are Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Parbhani, and Thane. As for Mumbai, which got the situation fast under control during the second wave, is on Level 2. The heartbeat of the city aka the Mumbai locals will remain shut for the public for now.

Here are the major takeaways from Vijay Wadettiwar's announcement about unlocking Maharashtra.

New rules will be applicable from tomorrow.

The government will unlock the state of Maharashtra in five phases.

Districts with less than a five percent infection rate will be unlocked in the first phase.

Everything will be unlocked in these districts. All shops, theaters, goods will be opened there, including salons. Gardens, wedding ceremony, film shooting, everything discounted.

Mumbai is in the second phase of the unlock. As for local trains in Mumbai, people will be allowed to travel in local trains if the positivity rate is low in the city.

Here is a list of districts in Maharashtra and what phase of unlocking they fall under.

There are five districts in the second phase, 10 districts in the third phase, and two districts in the fourth phase. Reviews will be done for all the districts every week and their phase will change, keeping in mind, the situation.