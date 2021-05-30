Maharashtra government extends lockdown till June 15, release revised guidelines - Details inside

As Maharashtra battles the second wave of COVID-19, CM Uddhav Thackeray, in a live on social media, addressed the state and announced that the lockdown like curbs in Maharashtra will continue for 15 more days, till June 15.

Addressing the state of Maharashtra, Thackeray said, "Our COVID-19 figures are high even today. They are commensurate to the peak of the first wave….The death rate has gone down as compared to the first wave."

He further added, "We are putting in place restrictions and not a strict lockdown. There are a few districts in Maharashtra where numbers are going high, especially in rural areas. We need to control this."

Announcing that the unlocking will be done in a graded manner, the Maharashtra government also released SOPs after the CM's live video.

Here is a list of restrictions being imposed by Maharashtra.