Maharashtra government extends lockdown till June 15, release revised guidelines - Details inside
"We are putting in place restrictions and not a strict lockdown," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.
Riddhima Kanetkar
DNA webdesk
As Maharashtra battles the second wave of COVID-19, CM Uddhav Thackeray, in a live on social media, addressed the state and announced that the lockdown like curbs in Maharashtra will continue for 15 more days, till June 15.
Addressing the state of Maharashtra, Thackeray said, "Our COVID-19 figures are high even today. They are commensurate to the peak of the first wave….The death rate has gone down as compared to the first wave."
He further added, "We are putting in place restrictions and not a strict lockdown. There are a few districts in Maharashtra where numbers are going high, especially in rural areas. We need to control this."
Announcing that the unlocking will be done in a graded manner, the Maharashtra government also released SOPs after the CM's live video.
Here is a list of restrictions being imposed by Maharashtra.
- All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7 AM and 11 AM may be allowed to operate between 7 AM and 2 PM.
- In the case of all non-essential shops (stand-alone shops & not inside shopping centers/ malls), the decision regarding the allowing of the opening of such shops along with the time limit for the functioning of the same may be taken by respective Disaster Management authorities. These, if allowed to open, however, shall not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends.
- Delivery of Non-essential items along with essential items through E-Commerce may be allowed in such districts.
- Post 3 PM there shall be restrictions on movement except for medical and other emergencies, or for home deliveries allowed under the order dated May 12, 2021.
- All Government offices, except those involved directly for corona work in the said districts, can function with 25% attendance. Respective DMA may allow more than this percentage of attendance if concerned HOD requests so. In the MCGM area, for GOI and GOM establishments, these permissions shall be granted by the Chief Secretary of State of Maharashtra.
- Agriculture sector-related shops may remain open till 2 PM on weekdays. Respective DMA however may extend these timings on weekdays or may allow for some period on weekends, taking into consideration, the requirements of sowing season and in view of impending monsoon.
- There are no restrictions for cargo movements and deliveries to shops/establishments beyond the opening time of these are allowed for the purposes of replenishments of stock. There shall however be no serving of any customers beyond permitted times over the counter. Anyone breaking these orders shall be closed down till the period notification of Corona Pandemic is in operation in addition to fines mentioned in the order dated May 12, 2021.
- Home deliveries are allowed during the period permitted by DMA and must be encouraged by considering permitting for longer periods.