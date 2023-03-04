Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe in purported video, Rs 8 crore recovered from office, home

The anti-corruption division of the Lokayukta stormed Madal's office and arrested his KAS officer son, Prashanth Madal, as he was accepting a bribe from a project's contractor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe in purported video, Rs 8 crore recovered from office, home
Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe in purported video, Rs 8 crore recovered from office, home | Photo: Twitter

A video of Prashanth Madal, the son of BJP Lawmaker Madal Virupakshappa, accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh has surfaced on social media. The Karnataka Lokayukta made an astonishing search on Thursday, allegedly bribe money, in the office of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Bengaluru's Crescent Road.

The anti-corruption division of the Lokayukta stormed Madal's office and arrested his KAS officer son, Prashanth Madal, as he was accepting a bribe from a project's contractor. Prashanth is the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's head accountant (BWSSB). His father, Madal Virupakshappa, is currently serving as an MLA for the Davanagere district's Channagiri seat. Additionally, he oversees Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd as chairman.

Prashant was taken into custody at Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL) in Bangalore, which is where his father works. The KSDL office and Prashant's home were raided by the anti-coruption wing, and 8 crore in cash was found, as per media reports. According to sources, Prashanth allegedly desired a bribe in order to close a BWSSB deal valued 80 lakh.

Following a complaint on a bribe demand, the Lokayukta took action. More than 1.7 crore in cash, according to an authoritative source from the Lokayukta, was discovered at Madal's workplace. On social media, a video of the Lokayukta collecting the cash found at his office has gone viral.

 

 

Madal Virupakshappa, Prashant's father, represents the Karnataka district of Davanagere from Channagiri as an MLA. I don't have any information on this, he claimed. The media is how I learned about this. Due to the fact that the Lokayukta now has custody of my son, I have not spoken to him about this. I am not a part of any contract offer.

On Twitter, the Karnataka Congress alleged that the BJP is raising money for the election and questioned whether or not CM Bommai will tender his resignation.

READ | Greater Noida News: IPS officer's wife stops temple construction work in Unitech Heights Society; residents outraged

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX to Tata Curvv, here are top 5 concept cars you shouldn't miss
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 623 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.