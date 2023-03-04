Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe in purported video, Rs 8 crore recovered from office, home | Photo: Twitter

A video of Prashanth Madal, the son of BJP Lawmaker Madal Virupakshappa, accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh has surfaced on social media. The Karnataka Lokayukta made an astonishing search on Thursday, allegedly bribe money, in the office of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Bengaluru's Crescent Road.

The anti-corruption division of the Lokayukta stormed Madal's office and arrested his KAS officer son, Prashanth Madal, as he was accepting a bribe from a project's contractor. Prashanth is the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's head accountant (BWSSB). His father, Madal Virupakshappa, is currently serving as an MLA for the Davanagere district's Channagiri seat. Additionally, he oversees Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd as chairman.

Prashant was taken into custody at Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL) in Bangalore, which is where his father works. The KSDL office and Prashant's home were raided by the anti-coruption wing, and 8 crore in cash was found, as per media reports. According to sources, Prashanth allegedly desired a bribe in order to close a BWSSB deal valued 80 lakh.

Following a complaint on a bribe demand, the Lokayukta took action. More than 1.7 crore in cash, according to an authoritative source from the Lokayukta, was discovered at Madal's workplace. On social media, a video of the Lokayukta collecting the cash found at his office has gone viral.

Madal Virupakshappa, Prashant's father, represents the Karnataka district of Davanagere from Channagiri as an MLA. I don't have any information on this, he claimed. The media is how I learned about this. Due to the fact that the Lokayukta now has custody of my son, I have not spoken to him about this. I am not a part of any contract offer.

On Twitter, the Karnataka Congress alleged that the BJP is raising money for the election and questioned whether or not CM Bommai will tender his resignation.

