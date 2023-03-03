Who is Madal Virupakshappa, BJP MLA facing heat over bribery allegations? Educational qualification, assets

K Madal Virupakshappa | Photo: ANI/ Facebook

Karnataka BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa is facing the heat after his son Prashanth was caught allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh by Lokayukta. Later, over Rs 6 crore was recovered from the house of Prashanth during a raid.

It is alleged that Prashant was receiving "first installment" of a bribe on behalf of MLA Virupakshappa from a contractor of Karnataka Soap and Detergents Limited (KSDL) office, reports have claimed citing Lokayukta sources. KSDL is a state-owned company that produces the famous Mysore Sandal Soap. MLA Virupakshappa served as the Chairperson of KSDL.

The MLA resigned from the post following action by Karnataka Lokayukta. The case rocked the ruling party in Karnataka with the opposition soon attacking CM Basavaraj Bommai. The CM has promised an impartial probe in the matter.

Who is Madal Virupakshappa?

70-year-old K Madal Virupakshappa is Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Channagiri constituency in Davanagere district. His son Prashanth served as chief accountant of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Virupakshappa is a two-time MLA. He won for the first time from the same seat in 2008. He lost to the Congress candidate in 2013 but regained the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls.

As per his Criminal and Asset declaration at the time of 2018 polls nomination, the Channagiri MLA had assets to the tune of Rs 5.73 crore. It is listed that he owns one car, a Toyota Innova, valued at Rs 18.84 lakh. His profession is listed as ‘Agriculture. He is a graduate and earned his BA from Sahyadri College, Shivmoga in 1973. He has one criminal case against him.

The MLA has called the raid a conspiracy against him and his family and said that he is in no way linked to the raids.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)