Greater Noida News: IPS officer's wife stops temple construction work in Unitech Heights Society; residents outraged

The wife of an IPS officer has halted the temple's development in Greater Noida's Unitech Heights Society. All of the society's members had approved the temple's construction during the society's most recent Annual General Assembly (AGM) meeting.

The temple's construction then got underway after a committee was established. Nevertheless, according to Tricity Today, the wife of an IPS resident in the complex called the police on Friday morning and ordered a halt to construction.

Residents of the society are furious because the construction work has been stopped. The proposal to build the Shiva temple, according to Yaduveer Singh, a resident of the society and a former president of the AOA, was approved by a majority during the yearly general meeting hosted in the society last Sunday. Following that, the board members established a new committee and were given control over the temple's construction.

On Friday morning, the wife of an SP who lives in the area called the police to request that the work be stopped. Yaduveer claims that SP's wife claims to have issues with religious sites. As a result, no religious buildings will be built anywhere in the society. The former president of Society AOA was SP's wife.

The team from the Development Authority and the Police had arrived at the site after receiving information about unlawful development, according to the Noida Police Media Cell. A little incomplete construction project was buried in the community's greenbelt.

The temple's construction has already come to an end. The police have not halted the building. The Greater Noida Development Authority is involved in the situation. The Development Authority representatives are taking the necessary action.

