Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Independence Day 2022: All monuments except Taj Mahal to light up in tricolour on August 15, know why

Independence Day 2022: Some of the monuments have already been illuminated with tricolour lights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

Independence Day 2022: All monuments except Taj Mahal to light up in tricolour on August 15, know why
File photo

To mark the 75 years of India’s independence, the Centre has decided to light up the historic buildings of the country with tricolour lights on August 15, Independence Day 2022.

150 monuments in total would be lit in a tricolour theme as part of the celebrations. Some of the monuments have already been illuminated.

However, this rule will not apply in the case of the Taj Mahal due to a special directive of the Supreme Court which says no lighting can be done in monument at night.

Reason behind the SC’s directive

According to social activist Vijay Upadhyay, the last time the Taj Mahal was illuminated at night was on March 20, 1997, during a concert by renowned pianist Yanni.

The next morning, the Taj Mahal was found to be full of dead insects which damage the marble of the monument. Following that, the Chemical Wing of the Archaeological Survey of India recommended that the Taj Mahal should not be lit at night. The ban on lighting at the Taj Mahal has not been lifted since then. 

Vishal Sharma, editor of Agra's Tourist Welfare Chamber, said, "When the Allied forces won the Second World War about 77 years ago, the Taj Mahal was lit up in various lights."

READ | Independence Day 2022: More than 10,000 police personnel to be deployed around Red Fort on August 15

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of country's Independence on August 15. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2021, will continue till August 15, 2023.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PV Sindhu wins first ever singles gold medal in Commonwealth Games, India's 19th gold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.