Independence Day 2022: More than 10,000 police personnel to be deployed around Red Fort on August 15

File photo

Delhi Police Monday said that more than 10,000 police personnel would be deployed around the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the ramparts of the Mughal-era monument on Independence Day 2022.

The city police said it has made elaborate security arrangements for Independence Day, which would be ‘flawless and foolproof’.

"On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel would be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and foolproof security arrangements for the day," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak told a press conference here.

There will be a special focus this year on containing sub-conventional aerial objects and real-time coordination with intelligence and central agencies is being maintained along with interstate coordination, the officer said.

"We are also carrying out a massive checking to detect the presence of IEDs (improvised explosive devices), if any. The staff is being briefed about adequate security, training and deployment as per plans," he added.

In order to contain balloons and kite-flying, over 400 kite fliers have been deployed at the Red Fort and nearby areas, Pathak said.

"We are also spreading awareness through residential welfare associations and market welfare associations. We are urging people to follow the advisory issued to ensure that kites, balloons or any kind of flying objects are not seen around the monument on August 15," he said.

Police have beefed up security measures across the capital, intensifying patrolling and conducting anti-sabotage checks, officials said.

Hotels, guesthouses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and a verification drive of tenants and servants is being carried out, they added.

Around 1,000 high-specification cameras will be used to contain aerial objects, he said, adding that these cameras will be installed by the North, Central and New Delhi district units of the city police. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route leading up to the Red Fort.

Police issued an order on July 22, prohibiting the flying of aerial objects such as paragliders, handgliders and hot air balloons ahead of the Independence Day. The order shall remain in force in the national capital till August 16.

(With inputs from PTI)

